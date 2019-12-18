Toro (NYSE:TTC) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Toro (NYSE:TTC) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.33-3.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.6-3.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.61 billion.Toro also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.33-3.40 EPS.

Shares of Toro stock opened at $80.89 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.70. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Toro has a 1 year low of $52.97 and a 1 year high of $81.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TTC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Toro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Toro from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Dougherty & Co started coverage on shares of Toro in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.33.

About Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

