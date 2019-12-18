Analysts’ New Coverage for December, 18th (ALLO, BIP, CRK, CRMD, DDOG, ENB, FBIO, FCPT, HTBI, IIVI)

Analysts’ new coverage for Wednesday, December 18th:

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Bank of America Corp began coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN). They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

SunTrust Banks, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK). The firm issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD). The firm issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG). Rosenblatt Securities issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Bank of America Corp began coverage on shares of Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB). Bank of America Corp issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO). The firm issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Sandler O’Neill began coverage on shares of Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI). They issued a hold rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI). The firm issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA). JMP Securities issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

National Securities started coverage on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET). National Securities issued a buy rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock.

Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI). They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Cowen Inc started coverage on shares of OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN). Cowen Inc issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL). They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc assumed coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of SAGE GRP PLC/GDR (OTCMKTS:SGPYY). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

SunTrust Banks, Inc. started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN). They issued a hold rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of America Corp started coverage on shares of Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP). Bank of America Corp issued a neutral rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC). Needham & Company LLC issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR). The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

