Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2019

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.95-2.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.98. Colfax also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.10-2.20 EPS.

Colfax stock opened at $34.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.06 and its 200 day moving average is $29.18. Colfax has a twelve month low of $18.95 and a twelve month high of $36.63.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $846.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.39 million. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Colfax will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CFX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colfax from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Colfax from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Colfax in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Colfax from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Colfax from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Colfax presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.87.

In other news, SVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total transaction of $147,846.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,697.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 4,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total value of $160,769.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,689 shares in the company, valued at $2,655,237.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

Earnings History and Estimates for Colfax (NYSE:CFX)

