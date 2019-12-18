Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.95-2.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.98. Colfax also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.10-2.20 EPS.
Colfax stock opened at $34.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.06 and its 200 day moving average is $29.18. Colfax has a twelve month low of $18.95 and a twelve month high of $36.63.
Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $846.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.39 million. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Colfax will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.
In other news, SVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total transaction of $147,846.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,697.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 4,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total value of $160,769.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,689 shares in the company, valued at $2,655,237.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.
About Colfax
Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.
