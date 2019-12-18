Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Shares Down 0.2%

Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) dropped 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.94 and last traded at $25.01, approximately 53,486 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 213,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.07.

ADRNY has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Koninklijke Ahold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Koninklijke Ahold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.85.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.20. The company has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.51 billion. Koninklijke Ahold had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 2.66%. Equities analysts predict that Koninklijke Ahold will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Koninklijke Ahold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ADRNY)

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and wine and liquor stores. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 6,769 stores primarily under 19 brands serving approximately 50 million customers, as well as online.

