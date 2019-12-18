Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Trading 2.5% Higher

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) shares traded up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.85 and last traded at $13.72, 8,285 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 30% from the average session volume of 11,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.38.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Stora Enso Oyj alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.63 and its 200-day moving average is $12.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.35.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SEOAY)

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops virgin fiber carton board used for packaging for liquid, food, pharmaceutical, and luxury goods.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Stora Enso Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stora Enso Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.