Galaxy Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) Trading Up 5.8%

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) was up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.49 and last traded at $7.49, approximately 1,997 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 17,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.08.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.57.

About Galaxy Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:GXYEF)

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages gaming and entertainment, and construction materials businesses in Macau, Hong Kong, and Mainland China. The company operates casino games of chance or games of other forms; and provides hospitality and related services. It owns and operates Galaxy Macau, an integrated resort; Broadway Macau, a landmark entertainment and food street destination situated; and StarWorld Macau, a 5-star hotel located in the Macau Peninsula, as well as City Club casinos.

