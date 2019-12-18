Amedeo Air Four Plus (LON:AA4) Shares Down 1.3%

Amedeo Air Four Plus Ltd (LON:AA4) fell 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 78 ($1.03) and last traded at GBX 78 ($1.03), 34,078 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 51% from the average session volume of 70,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 79 ($1.04).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 78.71 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 86.56.

Amedeo Air Four Plus Company Profile (LON:AA4)

Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited specializes in acquiring, leasing and selling aircraft. The fund seeks to use the net proceeds of placings and/or other equity capital raisings, together with debt facilities (or instruments), to acquire aircraft which will be leased to one or more major airlines.

