Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Shares Up 0.2%

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) shares shot up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$19.16 and last traded at C$19.14, 284,882 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 33% from the average session volume of 214,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.10.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KMP.UN. CIBC increased their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$19.75 to C$20.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Raymond James set a C$21.00 price objective on Killam Apartment REIT and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$22.00 price objective on Killam Apartment REIT and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$21.25.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.17, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.65%.

Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile (TSE:KMP.UN)

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Killam Apartment REIT Shares Up 0.2%
Killam Apartment REIT Shares Up 0.2%
Prairie Mining Stock Price Down 1.9%
Prairie Mining Stock Price Down 1.9%
Invesco BLDRS Developed Markets 100 ADR Index Fund Trading Up 1.1%
Invesco BLDRS Developed Markets 100 ADR Index Fund Trading Up 1.1%
Templeton Emerging Markets Inv Trust Stock Price Up 1%
Templeton Emerging Markets Inv Trust Stock Price Up 1%
Bilby Shares Down 1.3%
Bilby Shares Down 1.3%
Pressure Technologies Stock Price Up 6.1%
Pressure Technologies Stock Price Up 6.1%


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report