Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Shares Up 0.2%

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) shares shot up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$19.16 and last traded at C$19.14, 284,882 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 33% from the average session volume of 214,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.10.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KMP.UN. CIBC increased their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$19.75 to C$20.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Raymond James set a C$21.00 price objective on Killam Apartment REIT and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$22.00 price objective on Killam Apartment REIT and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$21.25.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.17, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.65%.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

