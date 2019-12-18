Prairie Mining (LON:PDZ) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Prairie Mining Ltd (LON:PDZ) shares were down 1.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 12.55 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 13 ($0.17), approximately 15,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 441,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.25 ($0.17).

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 13.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 14.55. The company has a market cap of $27.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55.

About Prairie Mining (LON:PDZ)

Prairie Mining Limited, a coal development company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, appraisal, and development of resource projects in Australia and Poland. It develops and operates Jan Karski semi-soft and Debiensko hard coking coal projects located in Poland. The company was formerly known as Prairie Downs Metals Limited and changed its name to Prairie Mining Limited in June 2014.

