Invesco BLDRS Developed Markets 100 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRD) Trading Up 1.1%

Invesco BLDRS Developed Markets 100 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRD)’s share price was up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.81 and last traded at $22.47, approximately 83 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.22.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.88 and its 200-day moving average is $21.30.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco BLDRS Developed Markets 100 ADR Index Fund stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BLDRS Developed Markets 100 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRD) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 2.26% of Invesco BLDRS Developed Markets 100 ADR Index Fund worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

BLDRS Developed Markets 100 ADR Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund based on the BNY Mellon Developed Markets 100 ADR Index (the Index). The Fund normally holds at least 95% of its total assets in depositary receipts that comprise the Index. The Index is capitalization-weighted and designed to track the performance of approximately 100 developed market-based depositary receipts.

