Templeton Emerging Markets Inv Trust (LON:TEM) Stock Price Up 1%

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2019

Templeton Emerging Markets Inv Trust plc (LON:TEM)’s share price rose 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 810.71 ($10.66) and last traded at GBX 810 ($10.66), approximately 419,423 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 514,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 802 ($10.55).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 786.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 781.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion and a PE ratio of 11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a GBX 7.60 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. Templeton Emerging Markets Inv Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.22%.

About Templeton Emerging Markets Inv Trust (LON:TEM)

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The objective of the Company is to provide long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders through investment in companies operating in emerging markets or whose stocks are listed on the stock markets of such countries.

