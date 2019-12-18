Bilby (LON:BILB) Shares Down 1.3%

Shares of Bilby PLC (LON:BILB) traded down 1.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 18.01 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 19.25 ($0.25), 130,963 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 267% from the average session volume of 35,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.50 ($0.26).

The company has a market cap of $11.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 20.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 26.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.39.

Bilby Company Profile (LON:BILB)

Bilby Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides gas heating, electrical, and general building services to housing associations and local authorities in London and the South East. It offers building maintenance services, such as internal and external building maintenance, refurbishment and conversion projects, living solutions, domestic and commercial plumbing, electrical design and planning, plastering, bathroom plumbing and installations, window replacements, ground works, carpentry, painting, decorating, and roofing.

