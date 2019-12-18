Pressure Technologies (LON:PRES) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Shares of Pressure Technologies Plc (LON:PRES) rose 6.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 105 ($1.38) and last traded at GBX 104.50 ($1.37), approximately 16,262 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 8,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98.50 ($1.30).

The company has a market capitalization of $20.41 million and a P/E ratio of -7.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 101.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 107.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Pressure Technologies (LON:PRES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The company reported GBX 7.80 ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 8.20 ($0.11) by GBX (0.40) (($0.01)).

Pressure Technologies plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures high pressure components and systems for the energy, defense, and industrial gases markets in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Cylinders, Precision Machined Components, Engineered Products, and Alternative Energy.

