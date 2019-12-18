PING AN INS GRP/S (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Shares Down 0.8%

PING AN INS GRP/S (OTCMKTS:PNGAY)’s share price traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.61 and last traded at $23.61, 87,520 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 34% from the average session volume of 133,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.79.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PING AN INS GRP/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of PING AN INS GRP/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

The stock has a market cap of $218.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.41.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides various financial products and services focusing on insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

