Jozsef Varadi Sells 125,000 Shares of Wizz Air Holdings PLC (LON:WIZZ) Stock

Wizz Air Holdings PLC (LON:WIZZ) insider Jozsef Varadi sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,945 ($51.89), for a total value of £4,931,250 ($6,486,779.79).

Shares of LON:WIZZ opened at GBX 3,948 ($51.93) on Wednesday. Wizz Air Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,667 ($35.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,164 ($54.78). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,900.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,631.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.51, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33.

WIZZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC boosted their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 3,250 ($42.75) to GBX 3,500 ($46.04) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,380 ($57.62) target price (up previously from GBX 3,450 ($45.38)) on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 4,300 ($56.56) to GBX 4,700 ($61.83) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Wizz Air in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,715.50 ($48.88).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Tour Operator. The Airline segment operates under the Wizz Air brand.

