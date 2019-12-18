Insider Selling: Countryside Properties PLC (LON:CSP) Insider Sells 34,429 Shares of Stock

Countryside Properties PLC (LON:CSP) insider Ian Sutcliffe sold 34,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 468 ($6.16), for a total value of £161,127.72 ($211,954.38).

Shares of LON CSP opened at GBX 466.20 ($6.13) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 390.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 328.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Countryside Properties PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 274 ($3.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 477.80 ($6.29). The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50.

Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported GBX 40.80 ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 39.60 ($0.52) by GBX 1.20 ($0.02). Equities research analysts anticipate that Countryside Properties PLC will post 3258.999718 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 10.30 ($0.14) per share. This is an increase from Countryside Properties’s previous dividend of $6.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 2.77%. Countryside Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 0.43%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CSP shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Countryside Properties from GBX 371 ($4.88) to GBX 415 ($5.46) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.39) price target (up previously from GBX 375 ($4.93)) on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Monday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 454 ($5.97) price target (up previously from GBX 422 ($5.55)) on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Countryside Properties from GBX 380 ($5.00) to GBX 440 ($5.79) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 416.83 ($5.48).

Countryside Properties Company Profile

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two divisions, Housebuilding and Partnerships. The Housebuilding division develops large-scale sites, and provides private and affordable homes in London and the South East of England.

