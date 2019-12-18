Insider Selling: Countryside Properties PLC (LON:CSP) Insider Sells 34,429 Shares of Stock

Countryside Properties PLC (LON:CSP) insider Ian Sutcliffe sold 34,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 468 ($6.16), for a total value of £161,127.72 ($211,954.38).
Shares of LON CSP opened at GBX 466.20 ($6.13) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 390.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 328.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Countryside Properties PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 274 ($3.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 477.80 ($6.29). The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50.
Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported GBX 40.80 ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 39.60 ($0.52) by GBX 1.20 ($0.02). Equities research analysts anticipate that Countryside Properties PLC will post 3258.999718 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CSP shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Countryside Properties from GBX 371 ($4.88) to GBX 415 ($5.46) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.39) price target (up previously from GBX 375 ($4.93)) on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Monday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 454 ($5.97) price target (up previously from GBX 422 ($5.55)) on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Countryside Properties from GBX 380 ($5.00) to GBX 440 ($5.79) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 416.83 ($5.48).
Countryside Properties Company Profile
Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two divisions, Housebuilding and Partnerships. The Housebuilding division develops large-scale sites, and provides private and affordable homes in London and the South East of England.
