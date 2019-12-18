Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM) Hits New 12-Month High at $328.91

Impax Environmental Markets plc (LON:IEM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 328.91 ($4.33) and last traded at GBX 325.52 ($4.28), with a volume of 350605 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 327 ($4.30).

The stock has a market cap of $661.44 million and a PE ratio of 9.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 320.22 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 306.72.

In other Impax Environmental Markets news, insider Stephanie Eastment bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 320 ($4.21) per share, for a total transaction of £12,800 ($16,837.67).

Impax Environmental Markets plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s objective is to enable investors to benefit from growth in the markets for cleaner or more efficient delivery of basic services of energy, water and waste. It makes investments quoted companies, which provide, utilize, implement or advise upon technology-based systems, products or services in environmental markets, particularly those of alternative energy and energy efficiency, water treatment and pollution control, and waste technology and resource management, including sustainable food, agriculture and forestry).

