Philip Holland Buys 639,561 Shares of Velocys PLC (LON:VLS) Stock

Velocys PLC (LON:VLS) insider Philip Holland bought 639,561 shares of Velocys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £12,791.22 ($16,826.12).

Shares of Velocys stock opened at GBX 1.70 ($0.02) on Wednesday. Velocys PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 5.82 ($0.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.75, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 million and a P/E ratio of -0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2.59.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) target price on shares of Velocys in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Velocys plc, a renewable fuels company, focuses on the production of renewable jet and diesel fuels from forestry by-products for road transport and aviation industries primarily in the United States. Velocys plc has a collaboration with British Airways Plc and Royal Dutch Shell plc for the development of a waste-to-jet-fuel project in the United Kingdom.

