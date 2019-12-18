iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF (BATS:EWUS) to Issue $0.60 Semi-annual Dividend

iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF (BATS:EWUS) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.6026 per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th.

Shares of BATS EWUS opened at $43.41 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $35.34 and a 1-year high of $46.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.31.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.