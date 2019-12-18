iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Announces $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0578 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $120.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.85. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $89.01 and a 52-week high of $122.00.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

