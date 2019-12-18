iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Plans $1.01 Semi-annual Dividend

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2019

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 1.007 per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

NASDAQ EEMA opened at $69.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.04. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a 12 month low of $59.01 and a 12 month high of $70.46.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Plans $1.01 Semi-annual Dividend
