iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) Plans $0.68 Semi-annual Dividend

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.6824 per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th.

Shares of EWS opened at $23.80 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a one year low of $21.63 and a one year high of $25.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.84.

About iShares MSCI Singapore ETF

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

