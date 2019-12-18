iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) Plans $0.68 Semi-annual Dividend

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.6824 per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th.
Shares of EWS opened at $23.80 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a one year low of $21.63 and a one year high of $25.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.84.
About iShares MSCI Singapore ETF
