iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMMV) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMMV) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.2556 per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Shares of SMMV stock opened at $35.10 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $26.20 and a one year high of $31.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.16.

Recommended Story: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.