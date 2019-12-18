iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:FM) Plans Semi-annual Dividend of $0.16

iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:FM) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1556 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th.

iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF stock opened at $29.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.03. iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $30.49.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

The iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Frontier Markets 100 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will concentrate its investments (that is, hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries, which may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated.

