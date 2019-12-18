iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.96 Per Share

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.9575 per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82.
JKL opened at $143.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.75. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $116.66 and a 12-month high of $145.45.
About iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF
