iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.96 Per Share

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.9575 per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82.

JKL opened at $143.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.75. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $116.66 and a 12-month high of $145.45.

About iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Value Index Fund (the Value Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

