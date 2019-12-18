PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) Receives $37.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of PetIQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of PetIQ in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PETQ opened at $25.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.66. The stock has a market cap of $706.80 million, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.94. PetIQ has a 52-week low of $21.28 and a 52-week high of $36.33.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.09. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 9.77% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $186.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.21 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PetIQ will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PetIQ news, CFO John Newland acquired 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.28 per share, for a total transaction of $980,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,320. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in PetIQ by 40.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PetIQ by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 47,798 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of PetIQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,018,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 127,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 27,134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.

