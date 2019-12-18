Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $140.33.

Several research firms have issued reports on AZPN. ValuEngine upgraded Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $131.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th.

Shares of AZPN stock opened at $121.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 1.56. Aspen Technology has a fifty-two week low of $75.01 and a fifty-two week high of $142.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.30. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 67.12% and a net margin of 43.83%. The business had revenue of $134.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Aspen Technology’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $269,854.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,348,878.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 9,715.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 398,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,025,000 after purchasing an additional 394,257 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the second quarter worth about $44,241,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $20,841,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 803.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 179,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,087,000 after acquiring an additional 159,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,072,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $754,697,000 after acquiring an additional 155,276 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

