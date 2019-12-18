Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) Receives $13.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.67.

TLYS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLYS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Tilly’s during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tilly’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Tilly’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tilly’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Tilly’s in the third quarter worth approximately $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s stock opened at $11.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.86 million, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.52. Tilly’s has a 1-year low of $7.62 and a 1-year high of $13.10.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Tilly’s had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $154.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Tilly’s will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

