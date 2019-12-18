iShares MSCI Japan Equal Weighted ETF Plans Semi-annual Dividend of $0.65 (NYSEARCA:EWJE)

iShares MSCI Japan Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJE) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.6495 per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJE opened at $36.35 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Japan Equal Weighted ETF has a 1-year low of $32.30 and a 1-year high of $37.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.07.

