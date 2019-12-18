BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 price target on shares of BOK Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $92.00 price objective on shares of BOK Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $655,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 131,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,739,875.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 54.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOKF. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $396,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,013,000. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 10,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 198,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,749,000 after acquiring an additional 88,117 shares during the last quarter. 40.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOKF opened at $88.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.78. BOK Financial has a twelve month low of $69.96 and a twelve month high of $93.72.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. BOK Financial had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $465.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BOK Financial will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is presently 30.09%.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.