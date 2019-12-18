Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.13.

A number of brokerages have commented on MLCO. UBS Group raised their price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $25.60 to $26.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the third quarter worth $39,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 2,725.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $165,000. Institutional investors own 35.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLCO opened at $23.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $26.97. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.86.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.03%.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

