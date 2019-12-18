TheStreet Downgrades Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) to C+

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on OCSL. ValuEngine cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Oaktree Specialty Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $5.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $5.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.26. The stock has a market cap of $744.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 85.42%. The firm had revenue of $34.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.08 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 45,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total value of $238,814.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,166,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,777,673.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 198,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total transaction of $1,036,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,166,858 shares in the company, valued at $79,170,998.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 12,990 shares of company stock valued at $68,348 and sold 510,702 shares valued at $2,678,207. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 215.6% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 103,895 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 70,975 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 28.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 43,961 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 25,016.3% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,064,929 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,689 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.0% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 374,493 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 326.9% in the second quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 1,120,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after acquiring an additional 858,096 shares during the period. 50.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

