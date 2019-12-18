TheStreet Downgrades Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) to C+

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on OCSL. ValuEngine cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Oaktree Specialty Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.
NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $5.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $5.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.26. The stock has a market cap of $744.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.52.
In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 45,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total value of $238,814.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,166,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,777,673.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 198,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total transaction of $1,036,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,166,858 shares in the company, valued at $79,170,998.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 12,990 shares of company stock valued at $68,348 and sold 510,702 shares valued at $2,678,207. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 215.6% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 103,895 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 70,975 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 28.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 43,961 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 25,016.3% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,064,929 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,689 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.0% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 374,493 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 326.9% in the second quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 1,120,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after acquiring an additional 858,096 shares during the period. 50.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile
Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.
