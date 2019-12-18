Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.06.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LBRT shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 5,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $51,865,000.00. Corporate insiders own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 2nd quarter worth $254,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 135,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 59,811 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the second quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the second quarter valued at $69,000.

NYSE:LBRT opened at $10.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.19 and a 200-day moving average of $11.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 2.26. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $17.70.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.12). Liberty Oilfield Services had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $515.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.04 million. As a group, analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Liberty Oilfield Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.