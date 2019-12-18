BT Group plc (NYSE:BT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

BT Group plc (NYSE:BT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BT. UBS Group lowered BT Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays downgraded shares of BT Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in BT Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BT Group in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in BT Group during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in BT Group by 78.1% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in BT Group by 313.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.68 and its 200 day moving average is $11.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. BT Group has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $17.33.

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

