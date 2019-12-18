iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Plans Semi-annual Dividend of $0.05

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0541 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NASDAQ:RING opened at $22.25 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $24.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.08 and a 200-day moving average of $21.68.

