ISHARES TR/RESIDENTIAL RL EST (BMV:REZ) Raises Dividend to $0.63 Per Share

ISHARES TR/RESIDENTIAL RL EST (BMV:REZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.6348 per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from ISHARES TR/RESIDENTIAL RL EST’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.61. ISHARES TR/RESIDENTIAL RL EST has a 52 week low of $53.83 and a 52 week high of $67.72.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for ISHARES TR/RESIDENTIAL RL EST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ISHARES TR/RESIDENTIAL RL EST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.