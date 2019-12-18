iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (ACWX) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.79 on December 20th

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2019

iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.7939 per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of ACWX stock opened at $48.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.50. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF has a 1-year low of $40.51 and a 1-year high of $49.48.

Dividend History for iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

