WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) Price Target Raised to $17.00

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) had its price target lifted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on WPX Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Guggenheim set a $18.00 price objective on WPX Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine upgraded WPX Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on WPX Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on WPX Energy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.41.

Shares of WPX stock opened at $12.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.21. WPX Energy has a 12-month low of $8.79 and a 12-month high of $15.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.49.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.75 million. WPX Energy had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 25.50%. WPX Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that WPX Energy will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Karl F. Kurz bought 10,000 shares of WPX Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $113,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 64,367 shares in the company, valued at $727,990.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in WPX Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in WPX Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in WPX Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in WPX Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in WPX Energy by 20.2% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 12,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

