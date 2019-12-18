Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Price Target Increased to $430.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) had its target price upped by research analysts at UBS Group from $415.00 to $430.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Teleflex from $420.00 to $415.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Leerink Swann set a $405.00 target price on shares of Teleflex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC set a $403.00 price target on shares of Teleflex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $392.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $390.60.

TFX opened at $367.23 on Wednesday. Teleflex has a one year low of $226.02 and a one year high of $373.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $348.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $340.32.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $648.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.20 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 17.36%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teleflex will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.01, for a total transaction of $63,202.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 936 shares in the company, valued at $295,785.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,137,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,881 shares of company stock worth $23,933,506 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Teleflex during the second quarter worth $46,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Teleflex by 97.4% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Teleflex in the second quarter worth $54,000. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

