SAGE GRP PLC/GDR (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Now Covered by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of SAGE GRP PLC/GDR (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SAGE GRP PLC/GDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Get SAGE GRP PLC/GDR alerts:

SAGE GRP PLC/GDR stock opened at $39.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. SAGE GRP PLC/GDR has a 12-month low of $29.35 and a 12-month high of $41.92.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud financials, a solution that provides real-time source of information; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people system; Sage business cloud enterprise management, a solution for managing the business; and Sage Intacct, a solution for CFOs to access integrated management and financial reports across the business entities.

Read More: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for SAGE GRP PLC/GDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAGE GRP PLC/GDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.