The Voyager Token (VGX) Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.13 Million

The Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 18th. One The Voyager Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0403 or 0.00000463 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including AirSwap, Kyber Network, Binance and IDEX. Over the last seven days, The Voyager Token has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. The Voyager Token has a market cap of $3.94 million and $2.13 million worth of The Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015168 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00190991 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.81 or 0.01200715 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00026166 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00121065 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About The Voyager Token

The Voyager Token’s genesis date was June 28th, 2017. The Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,621,898 tokens. The Reddit community for The Voyager Token is /r/Invest_Voyager/ . The Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for The Voyager Token is www.investvoyager.com

Buying and Selling The Voyager Token

The Voyager Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, AirSwap, Kyber Network, Radar Relay, Binance, IDEX, Cobinhood, Livecoin, HitBTC and Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Voyager Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Voyager Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Voyager Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

