SophiaTX Price Down 5.9% This Week (SPHTX)

SophiaTX (CURRENCY:SPHTX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 18th. In the last week, SophiaTX has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. SophiaTX has a market capitalization of $381,971.00 and $12,143.00 worth of SophiaTX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SophiaTX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Hotbit and Bit-Z.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SophiaTX (SPHTX) is a token. It launched on December 5th, 2017. SophiaTX’s total supply is 356,371,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,877,003 tokens. The Reddit community for SophiaTX is /r/SophiaTXproject . SophiaTX’s official Twitter account is @sophia_tx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SophiaTX is www.sophiatx.com

SophiaTX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bit-Z, Hotbit, Liquid and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SophiaTX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SophiaTX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SophiaTX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

