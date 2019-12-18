Basic Attention Token (BAT) Hits Market Cap of $216.77 Million

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 18th. One Basic Attention Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00002311 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including GOPAX, Poloniex, Mercatox and Upbit. During the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded down 13.9% against the dollar. Basic Attention Token has a market cap of $216.77 million and $64.21 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015168 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00190991 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.81 or 0.01200715 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00026166 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00121065 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Token Profile

Basic Attention Token launched on May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,410,954,191 tokens. The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken

Basic Attention Token Token Trading

Basic Attention Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX, HitBTC, Huobi, Bittrex, Binance, AirSwap, Bancor Network, Mercatox, BitBay, Gate.io, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Koinex, Cobinhood, Ethfinex, Zebpay, ABCC, DDEX, Upbit, Liqui, ZB.COM, Livecoin, CPDAX, Kyber Network, IDCM, Radar Relay, LATOKEN, Poloniex, Vebitcoin, GOPAX and WazirX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

