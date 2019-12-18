Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Retail Properties of America (RPAI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Retail Properties of America (NYSE: RPAI) recently:

12/13/2019 – Retail Properties of America was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Retail Properties of America, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates shopping centers in the United States. Its retail-operating portfolio includes power centers, community centers, neighborhood centers, lifestyle centers and single-user retail properties. The Company’s retail properties are primarily located in retail districts. Retail Properties of America, Inc. is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL. “

12/7/2019 – Retail Properties of America was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Retail Properties of America, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates shopping centers in the United States. Its retail-operating portfolio includes power centers, community centers, neighborhood centers, lifestyle centers and single-user retail properties. The Company’s retail properties are primarily located in retail districts. Retail Properties of America, Inc. is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL. “

12/6/2019 – Retail Properties of America was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Retail Properties of America, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates shopping centers in the United States. Its retail-operating portfolio includes power centers, community centers, neighborhood centers, lifestyle centers and single-user retail properties. The Company’s retail properties are primarily located in retail districts. Retail Properties of America, Inc. is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL. “

11/27/2019 – Retail Properties of America was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Retail Properties of America, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates shopping centers in the United States. Its retail-operating portfolio includes power centers, community centers, neighborhood centers, lifestyle centers and single-user retail properties. The Company’s retail properties are primarily located in retail districts. Retail Properties of America, Inc. is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL. “

10/25/2019 – Retail Properties of America was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

NYSE RPAI opened at $13.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.45. Retail Properties of America Inc has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $14.30.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $119.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.71 million. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 2.17%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Retail Properties of America Inc will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.08%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Retail Properties of America by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,646,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,941,000 after acquiring an additional 94,890 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,619,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,379,000 after purchasing an additional 844,161 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in Retail Properties of America by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,939,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,365,000 after purchasing an additional 322,750 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Retail Properties of America by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,278,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,830,000 after purchasing an additional 366,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Retail Properties of America by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,785,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,276,000 after purchasing an additional 632,468 shares during the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

