ETHplode Market Capitalization Achieves $51,262.00 (ETHPLO)

ETHplode (CURRENCY:ETHPLO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 18th. One ETHplode token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges including VinDAX, Sistemkoin, Mercatox and DDEX. ETHplode has a market cap of $51,262.00 and approximately $4.92 million worth of ETHplode was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ETHplode has traded 21.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015168 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00190991 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.81 or 0.01200715 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00026166 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00121065 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ETHplode Token Profile