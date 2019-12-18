Rise (RISE) Price Down 19.9% Over Last 7 Days

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 18th. In the last seven days, Rise has traded 19.9% lower against the dollar. One Rise coin can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, RightBTC and OpenLedger DEX. Rise has a total market cap of $207,103.00 and $163.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00033558 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00001020 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Rise Profile

Rise (RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 142,178,033 coins. Rise’s official website is rise.vision . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Rise

Rise can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, YoBit and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

