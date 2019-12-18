TD Securities Upgrades First Capital Realty (OTCMKTS:FCRGF) to “Buy”

First Capital Realty (OTCMKTS:FCRGF) was upgraded by investment analysts at TD Securities to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

First Capital Realty Company Profile

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

