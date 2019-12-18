FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Cut to $167.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $175.00 to $167.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 14.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research set a $184.00 price target on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on FedEx from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Standpoint Research upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on FedEx from $120.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.96.

Shares of FedEx stock traded down $16.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $146.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,474,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,284,078. FedEx has a 12 month low of $137.78 and a 12 month high of $199.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.94 and a 200 day moving average of $158.74. The company has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). FedEx had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $17.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that FedEx will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

In other FedEx news, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $145.00 per share, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 49,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,111,670. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $151.75 per share, for a total transaction of $758,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,555,090.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV raised its stake in FedEx by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 73,891 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $12,132,000 after purchasing an additional 11,163 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 2,057.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 453 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the second quarter worth $339,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 25,031 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

