Msci (NYSE:MSCI) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Msci (NYSE:MSCI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $290.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MSCI. ValuEngine lowered shares of Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Msci from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Msci from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Msci in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Msci currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.56.

NYSE MSCI opened at $258.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.16. Msci has a 1-year low of $134.28 and a 1-year high of $267.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $252.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.93.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. Msci had a negative return on equity of 243.52% and a net margin of 39.20%. The business had revenue of $394.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Msci will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Benjamin F. Dupont sold 8,000 shares of Msci stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.51, for a total value of $1,908,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,077,328.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Henry A. Fernandez sold 29,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total value of $7,666,307.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,717,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,842,350.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,873 shares of company stock worth $13,567,148 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Msci in the third quarter worth $28,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Msci in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Msci during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Msci by 285.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Msci during the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

