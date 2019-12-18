Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Earns “Hold” Rating from Barclays

Equifax (NYSE:EFX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $140.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 2.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.50.

Shares of EFX opened at $136.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.41. Equifax has a 12-month low of $88.68 and a 12-month high of $148.59.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $875.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.17 million. Equifax had a positive return on equity of 24.39% and a negative net margin of 11.13%. Equifax’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Equifax will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Equifax news, insider J Dann Adams sold 9,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.72, for a total transaction of $1,265,290.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 6,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $866,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Equifax by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 24,756 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Equifax by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Equifax by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 225,001 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,430,000 after acquiring an additional 17,786 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Equifax by 122.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Equifax by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,811 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

